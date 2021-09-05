Achain Price Reaches $0.0138 on Exchanges (ACT)

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. In the last seven days, Achain has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Achain has a market cap of $13.79 million and approximately $3.13 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Achain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Achain Profile

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Achain is www.achain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake). The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform. “

Achain Coin Trading

