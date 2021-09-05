ACoconut Achieves Market Cap of $866,421.12 (AC)

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 5th. One ACoconut coin can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000631 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ACoconut has traded up 12% against the US dollar. ACoconut has a total market capitalization of $866,421.12 and approximately $93,104.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ACoconut alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00056904 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000069 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 45.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ACoconut Coin Profile

ACoconut (AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ACoconut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ACoconut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.