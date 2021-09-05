Actinium (ACM) Trading Up 2.2% Over Last Week

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 5th. In the last seven days, Actinium has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. One Actinium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0283 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Actinium has a market capitalization of $971,737.37 and approximately $59,954.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Actinium alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000015 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000216 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

Actinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 34,322,050 coins. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Actinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Actinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.