Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Trading 15.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $2.39 million and $615,592.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,239.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,914.85 or 0.07792309 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $226.82 or 0.00451468 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $727.17 or 0.01447399 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.48 or 0.00144270 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $319.88 or 0.00636710 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.46 or 0.00619948 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.76 or 0.00385668 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005948 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Profile

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

