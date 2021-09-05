AdEx Network (ADX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $76.45 Million

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. AdEx Network has a total market cap of $76.45 million and approximately $8.36 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AdEx Network coin can now be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00001188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AdEx Network has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AdEx Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00063902 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003257 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00015840 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.59 or 0.00124576 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $416.43 or 0.00828874 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00047724 BTC.

About AdEx Network

AdEx Network is a coin. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 136,503,112 coins and its circulating supply is 128,060,636 coins. The official website for AdEx Network is www.adex.network . AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

AdEx Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdEx Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AdEx Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdEx Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.