Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Holdings Lowered by First Horizon Corp

First Horizon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,197 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 1.5% of First Horizon Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $16,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $1.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $666.59. 1,641,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,593. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $673.88. The company has a market capitalization of $317.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $624.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $539.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.71, for a total value of $303,394.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,063,910.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,363 shares of company stock worth $9,907,611 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. Argus increased their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $613.85.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

