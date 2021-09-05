Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 0.4% of Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $35,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Adobe by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,574,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,076,052,000 after acquiring an additional 65,913 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050,718 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,817,245,000 after acquiring an additional 103,574 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Adobe by 7.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,455,410,000 after acquiring an additional 527,558 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Adobe by 0.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,759,931 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,213,467,000 after acquiring an additional 45,108 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 3.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,206,330 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,634,676,000 after acquiring an additional 208,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $1.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $666.59. 1,641,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,593. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $673.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $624.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $539.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $317.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.76, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,804,082.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,891,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,363 shares of company stock valued at $9,907,611. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $613.85.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

