Adshares (ADS) Price Tops $1.67 on Major Exchanges

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for $1.67 or 0.00003221 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Adshares has traded 23.2% higher against the US dollar. Adshares has a market capitalization of $26.02 million and $269,640.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Adshares alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00066237 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00010596 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000017 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Starbound (SBD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 15,605,941 coins. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Buying and Selling Adshares

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.