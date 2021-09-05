Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,231 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.16% of Advance Auto Parts worth $21,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 182.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 161.9% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,479.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,581.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AAP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.16.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $199.44 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $142.46 and a one year high of $217.69. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $208.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.52.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.00%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

