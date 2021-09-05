Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 30.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter worth about $87,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 77.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total value of $232,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,712.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Eversole sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total transaction of $1,181,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,648 shares in the company, valued at $6,336,365.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,475 shares of company stock worth $2,809,455 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of WMS stock opened at $116.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.35. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.63 and a 12 month high of $124.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.93 and a beta of 1.40.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.37). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $669.30 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.99%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

