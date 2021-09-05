Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.88.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEIS. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $89.10 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12-month low of $57.04 and a 12-month high of $125.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The firm had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 43.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 42,430 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,632,000 after buying an additional 12,754 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 6.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,295,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $141,455,000 after purchasing an additional 79,902 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 66.9% during the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $476,000. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

