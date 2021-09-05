Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,935 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,653 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BHP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BHP Group by 806.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,273,156 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $88,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,686 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in BHP Group by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,144,449 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,414,000 after purchasing an additional 648,138 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,408,247 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $97,717,000 after purchasing an additional 605,893 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in BHP Group by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,866,160 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $129,493,000 after buying an additional 404,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in BHP Group by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,198,563 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $83,168,000 after buying an additional 383,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BHP. Liberum Capital lowered BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,133.50.

NYSE BHP opened at $63.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $46.90 and a 52 week high of $82.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $4.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.6%. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.94%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

