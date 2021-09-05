Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 9,198 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,198 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.40% of BlackRock MuniYield Fund worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the first quarter valued at $3,515,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 232.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 59,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 41,329 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 17,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 205,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after buying an additional 13,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 56,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Fund alerts:

Shares of MYD stock opened at $15.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.88. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.12 and a 12 month high of $15.60.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term municipal bonds.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.