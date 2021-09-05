Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,129 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,559,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,669,000 after purchasing an additional 68,890 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,247,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,393,000 after purchasing an additional 500,924 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,013,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,555,000 after purchasing an additional 364,199 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,587,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 763,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,281,000 after buying an additional 288,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

MT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on ArcelorMittal from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised ArcelorMittal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

NYSE MT opened at $33.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.52. ArcelorMittal has a one year low of $11.84 and a one year high of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.01.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.76. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

