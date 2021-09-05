Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 43,612 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $2,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Chemours during the first quarter worth $56,720,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,180,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $395,789,000 after purchasing an additional 553,040 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 157.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 495,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,824,000 after purchasing an additional 303,077 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 16,518.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 303,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,483,000 after purchasing an additional 302,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 120.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 524,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,643,000 after purchasing an additional 287,058 shares during the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CC opened at $33.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.10. The Chemours Company has a 12 month low of $19.36 and a 12 month high of $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The Chemours had a return on equity of 61.31% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. The Chemours’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CC shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Chemours from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America started coverage on The Chemours in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on The Chemours in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

In related news, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 15,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $527,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 28,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $1,029,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,397 shares of company stock worth $6,861,307. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

