Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 1,750 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,845,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,870,000 after acquiring an additional 150,739 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,975,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 846,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,572,000 after acquiring an additional 216,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

CBOE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.54.

Shares of CBOE opened at $126.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.21 and a 200 day moving average of $111.47. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.63 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $350.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.43%.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $899,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,574 shares in the company, valued at $19,497,499.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 3,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $365,510.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,708.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,546 shares of company stock worth $2,446,744. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

