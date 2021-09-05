Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Get Aegon alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Aegon by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,791,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,026,000 after purchasing an additional 807,080 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aegon by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 61,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aegon by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 16,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aegon by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 88,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aegon by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 14,894 shares during the last quarter. 5.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEG stock opened at $4.92 on Friday. Aegon has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $5.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.0937 per share. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. Aegon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

About Aegon

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.