Aeternity Achieves Market Capitalization of $50.88 Million (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 5th. Aeternity has a market capitalization of $50.88 million and approximately $6.24 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Aeternity has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aeternity coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000286 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00022825 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00017950 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeternity Coin Profile

Aeternity uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 388,847,298 coins and its circulating supply is 343,026,354 coins. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

