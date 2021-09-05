AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.45.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AFCG. Compass Point began coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AFC Gamma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Get AFC Gamma alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFCG. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of AFC Gamma in the 1st quarter valued at $4,191,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of AFC Gamma in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AFC Gamma in the 1st quarter valued at $12,313,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AFC Gamma during the 1st quarter worth $6,424,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in AFC Gamma during the 1st quarter worth $7,314,000. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AFCG opened at $21.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.98. AFC Gamma has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $25.05.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $8.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.65 million. As a group, research analysts predict that AFC Gamma will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Gamma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Gamma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.