Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Holdings Lowered by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,068 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $13,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,667,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,131,000 after purchasing an additional 100,987 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Aflac by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Aflac by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 19,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 458,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,546,000 after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Aflac news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $1,983,041.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,702.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,202 shares of company stock worth $2,763,647. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AFL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. increased their price objective on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

AFL opened at $55.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.98 and a 200-day moving average of $53.73. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.64.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 26.61%.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

