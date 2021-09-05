AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Stock Position Decreased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,913 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.22% of AGCO worth $21,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in AGCO by 35.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 122,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,585,000 after buying an additional 31,832 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AGCO in the 1st quarter worth about $17,578,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 329.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 36,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 27,904 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 10.5% during the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 21,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in AGCO by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 256,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,395,000 after buying an additional 9,995 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AGCO news, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $698,314.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 125,590 shares in the company, valued at $17,366,585.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $242,147.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,814.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $138.03 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $158.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.33.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.71. AGCO had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 14.26%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AGCO from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.07.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

