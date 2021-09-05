Aidos Kuneen Price Tops $0.62 (ADK)

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. Aidos Kuneen has a market capitalization of $15.38 million and approximately $694,668.00 worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aidos Kuneen coin can now be bought for $0.62 or 0.00001191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aidos Kuneen has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,667.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,915.28 or 0.07577878 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.81 or 0.00437053 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $749.50 or 0.01450621 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.99 or 0.00139336 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $315.97 or 0.00611547 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $311.57 or 0.00603028 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.47 or 0.00374446 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005787 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen (CRYPTO:ADK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aidos Kuneen is aidoskuneen.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

