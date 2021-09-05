Aion Price Tops $0.23 on Top Exchanges (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000451 BTC on exchanges. Aion has a total market cap of $115.67 million and approximately $21.62 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aion has traded 24.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51,817.10 or 1.00054865 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00051556 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $506.52 or 0.00978046 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.13 or 0.00502294 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00008169 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.59 or 0.00340973 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00005282 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00075479 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005518 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 495,447,011 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aion is theoan.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.