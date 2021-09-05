AIOZ Network (AIOZ) Reaches Market Cap of $37.42 Million

AIOZ Network (CURRENCY:AIOZ) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. AIOZ Network has a total market capitalization of $37.42 million and approximately $558,757.00 worth of AIOZ Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AIOZ Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000720 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, AIOZ Network has traded up 35.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AIOZ Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00064690 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003323 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00015817 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.70 or 0.00126379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $420.25 or 0.00833723 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00047735 BTC.

AIOZ Network Coin Profile

AIOZ Network (AIOZ) is a coin. AIOZ Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,108,321 coins. AIOZ Network’s official Twitter account is @AIOZNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “AIOZ Network is a distributed CDN built on our very own Blockchain. On AIOZ Network, users share redundant memory, storage and bandwidth resources to create a vast CDN capable of powering streaming platforms anywhere in the world. It aims to change the way the world streams videos. To better understand this, imagine that you're watching a video on your phone. Today that video streams from a content delivery network (CDN). A CDN is a system of servers in various locations storing and delivering content to viewers and their devices – like a video you watch on your phone. AIOZ Network creates a distributed content delivery network (dCDN) and represents a major shift in the way the world streams video. On a dCDN, a video comes from one of many Nodes – a regular person paid to store and deliver content from their device with the help of an app. The app harnesses the device's unused resources such as extra computing power, bandwidth, and storage. “

Buying and Selling AIOZ Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AIOZ Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AIOZ Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AIOZ Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AIOZ Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AIOZ Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.