Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Air Lease’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.75. Air Lease posted earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.99. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Air Lease.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09). Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 20.98%.

AL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Air Lease from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other Air Lease news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy purchased 2,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $79,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AL traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.59. 686,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,142. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.17. Air Lease has a 12 month low of $26.65 and a 12 month high of $52.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is presently 14.58%.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Air Lease (AL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.