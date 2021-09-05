Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $6,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $268.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.75 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.24.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

