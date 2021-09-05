Aitra Market Cap Hits $3.01 Million (AITRA)

Aitra (CURRENCY:AITRA) traded up 136.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Over the last week, Aitra has traded down 9% against the dollar. Aitra has a total market capitalization of $3.01 million and $28.00 worth of Aitra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aitra coin can currently be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00000977 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00066792 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.94 or 0.00158845 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.64 or 0.00227789 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,967.83 or 0.07883898 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,265.44 or 0.99875225 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $497.94 or 0.00989376 BTC.

Aitra Profile

Aitra’s total supply is 6,485,696 coins and its circulating supply is 6,114,986 coins. Aitra’s official Twitter account is @AitraOfficial . The official website for Aitra is aitra.io

