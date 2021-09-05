Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,446 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,866 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $7,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,455,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 23.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 113,663 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $13,252,000 after acquiring an additional 21,595 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 38,348 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Akamai Technologies news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 7,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $851,842.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $99,101.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,348 shares of company stock worth $5,468,022 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.40.

Shares of AKAM opened at $113.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $92.64 and a one year high of $124.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.12.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $852.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.52 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 17.52%. On average, analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

