Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,663 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,595 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Akamai Technologies worth $13,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 122.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 43.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 33.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

AKAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.40.

In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $99,101.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 16,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $1,893,118.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,989.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,468,022. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AKAM opened at $113.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.64 and a 12-month high of $124.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.43.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $852.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.52 million. Equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.