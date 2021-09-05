Akash Network Price Up 17.9% This Week (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. In the last week, Akash Network has traded up 17.9% against the dollar. One Akash Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.90 or 0.00007563 BTC on popular exchanges. Akash Network has a total market capitalization of $301.23 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.55 or 0.00066964 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.98 or 0.00153105 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $119.31 or 0.00231274 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,006.61 or 0.07766454 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,616.47 or 1.00053897 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $502.66 or 0.00974354 BTC.

Akash Network Coin Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 155,470,161 coins and its circulating supply is 77,202,968 coins. The official website for Akash Network is akash.network . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Buying and Selling Akash Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akash Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akash Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

