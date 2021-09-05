Algorand One Day Trading Volume Reaches $293.22 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. Algorand has a market cap of $4.53 billion and $293.22 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $1.29 or 0.00002558 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 27.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $46.69 or 0.00092834 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $173.42 or 0.00344795 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00012068 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00046720 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00015918 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,248.00 or 0.02481212 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 5,761,141,853 coins and its circulating supply is 3,521,814,118 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

