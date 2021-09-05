Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 7,100 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 52.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.09% of Krystal Biotech worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,060,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,713,000 after purchasing an additional 385,096 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,480,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,067,000 after purchasing an additional 73,280 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1,111.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,385,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,267 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 779,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 760,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,582,000 after purchasing an additional 61,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

KRYS stock opened at $58.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 1.12. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $87.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.28.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KRYS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.40.

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a gene therapy company, which engages in developing and commercializing treatment for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. It developed a gene therapy platform, which company refer to as the Skin TARgeted Delivery platform, or STAR-D platform, that consists of a patent pending engineered viral vector based on herpes simplex virus 1, or HSV-1, and skin-optimized gene transfer technology, to develop off-the-shelf treatments for dermatological diseases.

