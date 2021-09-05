Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,123 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 14,400 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.16% of Kearny Financial worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,387,114 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $77,157,000 after buying an additional 167,669 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,290,925 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,594,000 after buying an additional 51,659 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Kearny Financial by 22.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 597,404 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after acquiring an additional 107,765 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 46.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 553,343 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,684,000 after acquiring an additional 176,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 433,802 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after purchasing an additional 109,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Leopold W. Montanaro acquired 3,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.07 per share, with a total value of $37,272.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

KRNY opened at $12.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $981.04 million, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.76. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $13.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 6.17%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of the bank. Its services comprises of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

