Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 84,962 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,086 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth $5,766,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AY shares. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $38.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a fifty-two week low of $26.31 and a fifty-two week high of $48.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.22. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 115.64 and a beta of 0.67.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $375.99 million during the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 1.89%. Analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 1,433.33%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

