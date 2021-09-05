Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stock Position in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,098 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.15% of Nkarta worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NKTX. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Nkarta by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 6,833 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nkarta by 1,796.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 241,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after buying an additional 228,509 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nkarta by 402.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 76,683 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Nkarta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $427,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Nkarta in the 1st quarter valued at $303,000. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nkarta stock opened at $28.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.53 and a 200-day moving average of $33.63. The stock has a market cap of $953.97 million and a P/E ratio of -12.94. Nkarta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.02 and a 52 week high of $79.16.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06). Equities analysts forecast that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NKTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Nkarta in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Nkarta from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

In other news, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $132,811.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,907.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $226,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,140 shares of company stock worth $937,911. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta Company Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

