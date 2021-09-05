Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.67.

ALLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $25.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.28. Allogene Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $20.58 and a twelve month high of $44.92.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.02. Equities research analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $107,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 426,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,187,907.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $234,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,969 shares of company stock valued at $697,173. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLO. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

