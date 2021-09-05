AllSafe Market Cap Achieves $326,449.65 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0357 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $326,449.65 and $522.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AllSafe has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00056799 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000627 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 45.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

