Alpha Impact (IMPACT) One Day Volume Hits $879.00

Alpha Impact (CURRENCY:IMPACT) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Alpha Impact coin can currently be purchased for $0.0625 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Impact has a market cap of $20.28 million and $879.00 worth of Alpha Impact was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Alpha Impact has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Alpha Impact alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001929 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00066309 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.19 or 0.00154621 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $111.88 or 0.00215720 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,997.31 or 0.07707567 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,842.92 or 0.99962983 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $503.40 or 0.00970658 BTC.

Alpha Impact Coin Profile

Alpha Impact’s total supply is 424,128,123 coins and its circulating supply is 324,347,373 coins. Alpha Impact’s official Twitter account is @AlphaImpact_fi

Alpha Impact Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Impact directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Impact should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Impact using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Impact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Impact and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.