Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR) Stock Holdings Increased by Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR) by 280.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 319,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,800 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned 1.74% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources worth $8,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMR. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $19,253,000. CQS US LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $424,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $650,000. 61.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of AMR stock opened at $45.02 on Friday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $45.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $395.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.00 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative return on equity of 79.93% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.