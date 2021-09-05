Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 3.9% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $436,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Homrich & Berg raised its position in Alphabet by 3.3% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,519 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 32.7% during the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 40.0% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded up $11.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,895.50. The stock had a trading volume of 955,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,118. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,406.55 and a 52 week high of $2,936.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,714.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,425.84.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,449.71, for a total transaction of $171,479.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,562.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 464,359 shares of company stock worth $327,455,709 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

