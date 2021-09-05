Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.9% of Telemus Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,496.99, for a total value of $119,855.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,925.63, for a total value of $8,776,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 464,359 shares of company stock worth $327,455,709. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

GOOG traded up $11.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,895.50. 955,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,118. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,406.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2,936.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,714.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,425.84.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

