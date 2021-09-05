Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Decreased by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,162 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.7% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $46,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Covey Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the first quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 314.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 12.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,851,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 342 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. 34.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL traded up $9.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,874.79. 992,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,934. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,667.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,386.89. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,402.15 and a 1-year high of $2,925.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

