Alphacat (ACAT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $65,561.00

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded down 23.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One Alphacat coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Alphacat has a market cap of $443,519.76 and approximately $65,561.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Alphacat has traded down 11.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.74 or 0.00067230 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.40 or 0.00151702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.22 or 0.00228759 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,007.82 or 0.07755116 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,488.20 or 0.99629356 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $503.10 or 0.00973498 BTC.

Alphacat Coin Profile

Alphacat’s launch date was January 11th, 2018. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 coins. The official message board for Alphacat is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal . The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io . Alphacat’s official website is www.alphacat.io . Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alphacat is a quantitative investment platform for cryptocurrencies. The goal of Alphacat is to make it easy for the average person to invest while on the comfort of their homes. It will also feature a predictive robot-advisor marketplace with various AI trading robots and big data for trading. Their ACAT token is a smart contract based on the NEO blockchain. “

Alphacat Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alphacat should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alphacat using one of the exchanges listed above.

