Alphr finance Hits Market Capitalization of $1.29 Million (ALPHR)

Alphr finance (CURRENCY:ALPHR) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Alphr finance has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and $119,378.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alphr finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00001438 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Alphr finance has traded 26% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.41 or 0.00066446 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.17 or 0.00154830 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $113.02 or 0.00218272 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,948.40 or 0.07625381 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $51,874.35 or 1.00182750 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $503.29 or 0.00971979 BTC.

About Alphr finance

Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,729,085 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance

