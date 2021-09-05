Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $111.73 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) will announce $111.73 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $116.00 billion and the lowest is $110.20 billion. Amazon.com reported sales of $96.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full year sales of $475.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $469.76 billion to $484.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $563.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $549.82 billion to $583.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Amazon.com.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,152.47.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642 in the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,031 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 131 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN stock opened at $3,478.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $2,871.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,461.67 and a 200-day moving average of $3,319.50. The company has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.62, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

