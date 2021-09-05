Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,340 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.4% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $381,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 17.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,666,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.5% in the second quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,453 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% in the second quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.67% of the company’s stock.
AMZN opened at $3,478.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3,461.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,319.50. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20.
AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,152.47.
In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
