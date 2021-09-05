American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,196,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222,212 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 3.61% of Global Medical REIT worth $32,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GMRE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley upped their price target on Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

NYSE:GMRE opened at $15.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.73. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 0.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.18%.

Global Medical REIT Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.