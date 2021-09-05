American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 709,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 47,816 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.68% of Highwoods Properties worth $32,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1,545.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,649,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,492,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184,563 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 64.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,042,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,219 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3,607.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 521,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,401,000 after acquiring an additional 507,684 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 8.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,157,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,475,000 after acquiring an additional 398,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 79.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 731,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,409,000 after acquiring an additional 324,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Highwoods Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho lowered Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock opened at $46.26 on Friday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.18 and a 52 week high of $48.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $185.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 55.87%.

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

