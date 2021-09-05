American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stock Position in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,695,131 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 177,929 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 3.16% of QuinStreet worth $31,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QNST. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of QuinStreet by 3,900.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in QuinStreet during the first quarter worth $1,731,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QuinStreet during the first quarter worth $208,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 43.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 14,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 18.5% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 555,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,277,000 after buying an additional 86,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $135,882.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 215,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,663,749.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QNST opened at $18.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.55 and a beta of 0.92. QuinStreet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

