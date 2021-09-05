American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,626 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 144,757 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Yum! Brands worth $33,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,084,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,687,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,493 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,824,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,252,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867,237 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 7,392,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $799,765,000 after purchasing an additional 969,215 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,707,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $507,942,000 after purchasing an additional 86,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,699,822 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $400,247,000 after purchasing an additional 205,090 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.63.

In other news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $290,688.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 18,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total value of $2,441,661.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,758.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,409,566. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

YUM opened at $130.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.21. The company has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.08 and a 52 week high of $135.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

